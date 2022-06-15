HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

‘Swallow with care’: AIIMS issues advisory after man chokes to death on momo

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued an advisory after a man choked to death here while eating momo.

AIIMS has recently published a report in the latest edition of journal ‘Forensic Imaging’ wherein the premier medical institute has explained a rare case of a man dying after choking on a momo.

The man was in his early 50s and drunk. He was brought dead to AIIMS from south Delhi, as per the AIIMS report.

He was eating at a shop when he suddenly collapsed on the ground.

The post-mortem revealed that the momo got choked in the opening of the windpipe.

The doctors further concluded that it is the slippery texture and small shape of the momo that might lead to such problems and issued ‘swallow with care’ advisory for momos.

The cause of death has been concluded as neurogenic cardiac arrest due to choking of momos, found to be located at the laryngeal inlet.

