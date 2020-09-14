Swami Agnivesh was supporter of Tibet’s cause: Tibetan Parliament

Dharamsala, Sep 14 (IANS) The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on Monday condoled the demise of Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh, who was described as the long-time supporter of cause.

In a condolence letter by Speaker Pema Jungney, he wrote: “On behalf of Tibetans in and outside of Tibet, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and the followers during this difficult time.”

“Late Swami Agnivesh was known for his work against bonded labour through the Bonded Labour Liberation Front, which he founded in 1981. The organisation worked on issues surrounding bonded labour in India, especially in the quarries in and around Delhi.”

The Speaker further wrote, “Late Swami Agnivesh had great respect for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and he has been the long-time supporter of Tibet’s cause. He also actively participated in the campaign for the Tibet cause in India Gate, Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Prathna Sabha at Rajghat from time to time.”

“He actively participated in the 2008 boycott China Olympic campaign and the Self-Immolation International campaign for Tibet in 2012, he expressed his solidarity with the Tibet’s movement through a speech delivered on these occasions.

“His demise is a huge loss for the whole nation, his followers and to us Tibetans. Once again, kindly accept our heartfelt condolence to you and his followers at this difficult time,” he concluded.

The Tibetan administration in exile is headquartered in this northern Indian hill station.

–IANS

vg/rs/