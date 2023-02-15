ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Swami Ramdev lauds ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant’s rendition of ‘Namo Namo’

NewsWire
0
0

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev, who is coming on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ for ‘Mahashivratri’ special episode, applauded contestant Chirag Kotwal for his rendition of aNamo Namo Shankara’ from the 2018 movie ‘Kedarnath’ starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

He said: “You invoked peace within me. And today, Lord Shiva’s blessings are on Chirag. Through ‘Indian Idol’, it feels like the whole universe is praying to Lord Shiva.”

The ‘Mahashivratri’ special episode is hosted by lyricist Manoj Muntashir and he shared the stories of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati while the top 8 contestants – Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh – amazed the judges and guests with their performance on mythological songs.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230215-144401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arjun Bijlani: Seen both highs and lows

    Hindi, Telugu, Kannada versions of Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ trailer released

    On World No Tobacco Day, Manish Goel regrets smoking

    Rupal Patel on how Mithila of ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ is...