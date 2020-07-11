Swamy asks for multi-agency probe into ‘Khan Musketeers’ assets

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Soon after questioning the alleged silence of the three Khans of Bollywood over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has gone a step further to demand a multi-agency probe into the assets of the three superstars whom he referred to as ‘Khan Musketeers’.

Swamy tweeted on Saturday: “The assets created by these three Khan Musketeers in India and abroad, especially in Dubai, need to be investigated. Who gifted them bunglows and properties there, and how they bought it, and the cartelisation need to be investigated by the SIT of ED, IT, and CBI. Are they above the law?”

Though he did not name anyone, but just a day before he had called Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan as the “three musketeers” of Bollywood, questioning their alleged silence on what he calls “so-called suicide” of Sushant.

Swamy has already appointed an advocate to conduct an investigation into the late actor’s suicide case to find out if the case is fit for a CBI inquiry.

