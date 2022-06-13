Gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh on Monday filed a petition in the Kerala High Court to quash an FIR filed by the Kerala Police against her for having conspired against the Pinarayi Vijayan government by raising “baseless allegations”.

It was last week that Suresh recorded a statement before a magistrate wherein she accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala and their daughter Veena of all being involved in smuggling of currency and gold.

The Congress and the BJP took up this issue in a big way and have, since then, launched protests demanding the resignation of Vijayan. TV channels also took up this issue.

Soon police filed an FIR against her and seven time former legislator P.C. George for conspiring to incite violence in the state.

Then an audio of Suresh and Shaj Kiran, who claimed to be her best friend, came out and it mentioned two top police officials of Additional Director General of Police rank.

ADGP M.R. Ajithkumar, who holds the post of Director, Vigilance and ADGP, Law and Order, Vijay Sakhre came under the scanner and while Ajithkumar was removed from the post, Sakhre continues.

After filing her petition to quash the case, Swapna told the media that she has informed the court that she does not want the protection of the police.

“When an AADGP speaks to a fraud (Kiran) for 4 to 5 hours and sends him to my office as an agent and Ajithkumar called him 36 times, will the Kerala Police protect me,” she asked.

She sought the help of the court to see if the Enforcement Directorate could give her security cover, but the counsel of ED pointed out that they themselves are facing the heat and are unable to protect themselves.

The court has posted the case for Tuesday.

