Swapna Suresh slams ‘inappropriate behaviour’ of 2 senior Kerala CPI-M leaders

Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh on Friday slammed the attitude of two top CPI-M leaders – former Minister and present legislator Kadakampally Surendran and former Speaker P.Sreeramakrishnan – and termed them both “frustrated” men.

In the news Aafter her autobiography was released last week, she made the comments about the ruling party leaders while speaking to a leading vernacular TV channel.

“Surendran has been after me and was asking me if he could come to my home and also said we can meet at a hotel in Kochi. My advice to all is, Surendran is a dirty person, manipulative Aand he should not be allowed entry to any home. He sends sexual messages,” Swapna alleged, adding that at one point of time, she got angry with him for his inappropriate behaviour.

“If I was that type of lady, I could have easily blackmailed him,” she said.

About Sreeramakrishnan, presently the Chairman of the ROOTS-Norka – the state agency for the upliftment of the Kerala diaspora, she claimed: ” He is a person who drinks and he is another ‘frustrated’ person. He is really childish and behaves like a college student. He sends lewd messages like – I love you.”

She also claimed the then Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M. Sivasankar, presently Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs knows everything and when she told him about Surendran, he said: “He (Surendran) is a minister.”

On Wednesday, Swapna again spoke on “illegal” activities of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena, and how she made a fortune by selling Covid data to Sprinklr and this was done with the help of Sivasankar.

She also alleged that gold was transported in a biriyani vessel to the residence of Vijayan and the job she got at the Space Park was with the knowledge of Vijayan, Veena, and Sivasankar.

She said she has also informed the Supreme Court that she would be happy if the present case registered in the gold smuggling case by the Enforcement Directorate be moved to Bengaluru.

Arrested by the NIA in July 2020 in the gold smuggling case, she was in jail for 15 months and is presently out on bail.

20221021-200203

