INDIA

Swapna’s revelations: IPS officer transferred, CM’s security tightened

NewsWire
0
0

In the wake of the “damning” revelation by Swapna Suresh on the involvement Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the gold and currency smuggling case in which she is the prime accused, M.R. Ajith Kumar IPS, Additional Director General of Police was shunted out from his post.

The development took place late on Friday night.

In her revelation early this week, Swapna had said that Shaj Kiran, a middleman who was trying to settle the case with her, had mentioned about a connection between Kumar and an additional director general of Police- Law and Order (whom she did not name, but gave his designation).

While Kumar maintained stoic silence, the ADGP law and Order- Vijay Sakhre said he has no clue of why his name was being dragged when he had no role in it.

Meanwhile, Vijayan who is yet to speak to the media after his candidate was humbled at the Thrikkakara by-election when votes was counted on June 3, has gone into a shell. Mediapersons covering his function in Kottayam, have been asked to be present inside the venue an hour before he arrives on Saturday.

Also, no body wearing a black face mask would be allowed.

This kind of caution is an exception as such guidelines are issued only when the Prime Minister or President visit the state.

Ever since the revelations, no media person has been allowed near him.

Reacting to the developments, senior Congress legislator and former Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala, who had gone hammer and tongs against Vijayan when the gold smuggling case surfaced in 2020, said on Saturday that latter is trying to escape by finding scapegoats.

“His role in the case has to come out. He is hiding inside a fortress of police personnel as he fears the media,” said Chennithala, who is also a former Home Minister.

Meanwhile, Swapna who has been the media’s delight since Monday, has said she is indisposed and will not be meeting the media for the coming two days.

20220611-111002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HC seeks Centre, Delhi’s response on 12-year-old’s Covid vax plea

    India logs 10,549 fresh Covid cases, 488 deaths

    TN Cong leaders to meet grassroots workers to evolve strategy

    Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest Insta post recounts her journey of self-discovery