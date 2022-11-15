Actress Swara Bhasker has joined the jury for International Competition presided by Naomi Kawase for the 44th Cairo International Film Festival, which is currently underway at Egypt’s famous Opera House.

Talking about her induction into the jury, Swara said, “I’m both grateful and honoured to be a jury member at such an illustrious festival that has for so many decades been a platform for showcasing global cinema. It is an opportunity to watch some of the best cinema from the region and the world this year and that’s such a treat! I’m absolutely stoked.”

The film festival, which is organised by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, is the oldest and most esteemed film festival of the Middle East and has showcased many iconic international films that went onto win big at the Oscars and Golden Globes. This year the festival opened with Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ as it kickstarted on November 13.

Amir Ramses, iconic Egyptian director and festival director of Cairo International Film Festival, shared, “CIFF is proud to welcome Swara Bhasker, a noted and versatile actress from India who works across mainstream and independent cinema, as a member of the CIFF as International Competition Jury.”

He called her a vocal activist who draws attention to causes that need highlighting as a public speaker and columnist.

He further mentioned, “CIFF is truly delighted that she brings such a varied experience and sensitivity to judging the films in the main competition of our forthcoming 44th edition.

CIFF’s International Competition section contains 14 titles, including five world premieres. Along with Swara, Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase will preside over the international jury which comprises Egyptian cinematographer Nancy Abdelfattah, Egyptian composer Rageh Daoud, Italian actor Stefania Casini, Mexican filmmaker Joaquin Del Paso and Moroccan actor Samir Guesmi.

20221115-142404