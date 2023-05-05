ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Swara Bhasker tells paparazzi to talk like they did with Gigi Hadid

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Swara Bhasker, who was spotted attending the screening of ‘Afwaah’, was seen telling the paparazzi to talk to her like they did with supermodel Gigi Hadid during her visit to the country for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last month.

Videos of paparazzi saying ‘ikde (this side)’ to Gigi, while asking her to pose had gone viral social media.

Now a clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shows Swara from the ‘Afwaah’ screening.

The video shows Swara posing in a purple saree as photographers continued to call her by her name. Swara is seen telling them, “Ikde bolo nahi to nahi dekhenge. Jaise Gigi Hadid ko bola, waise humse baat karo aap. Jo aapka Hollywood ka standard hai abhi (Say ikde otherwise I won’t pose that way. Talk to me like you spoke to Gigi Hadid, like your Hollywood standard these days).”

Swara was last seen in the film ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’. She will next be seen in ‘Mrs. Falani’.

20230505-103603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mika Singh to sponsor ‘DID Super Moms’ contestant’s child’s education

    Tanishk Bagchi: Thrilled to capture ‘fun antics between a man and...

    Vicky Kaushal leaves for shoot of ‘Into the Wild With Bear...

    Rohit Roy: I am who I am because of television