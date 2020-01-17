Swara, Nora ‘praying hard’ for injured Shabana Azmi

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Bollywood actors like Swara Bhasker and Nora Fatehi are praying for the speedy recovery of veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College & Hospital (MGM-MCH) in Navi Mumbai for treatment, and was later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri for further medicare, a top hospital official said.

“We have taken x-rays, a CT scan, ultrasound and conducted other tests on her. She has suffered injuries to her head, neck and cervical spine, face and right eye. She was conscious and speaking and her vital parameters were normal. There are no abdominal injuries,” MGM-MCH Medical Superintendent (Lt.Gen.) K.R. Salgotra told IANS.

He said the actor was under treatment at the hospital for a few hours before her family members requested that they wanted to shift her to KDAH, so she was given a discharge.

Swara wrote: “Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway. OMG! Praying so hard.”

Nora tweeted: “Praying for your speedy recovery! @AzmiShabana Very unfortunate!?? #ShabanaAzmi.”

Actress Rituparna Sengupta tweeted: “Just heard that @AzmiShabana ji met with an accident. Praying for her speedy recovery…Get well soon Shabana ji.”

Actress-host Tara Sharma Saluja is glad to hear Shabana is “out of danger and stable”. “Prayers for a full and speedy recovery & love from us all. @Javedakhtarjadu,” Saluja wrote.

