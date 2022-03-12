ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Swarna Swar Bharat’: Suresh Wadkar praises Diwakar for music from inner core

By NewsWire



Popular singer Suresh Wadkar is all praise for contestant Diwakar Sharma on the devotional singing reality show, ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’, becauses of Diwakar’s rendition of his famous song ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili Ho Gayi’.

Impressed by Diwakar Sharma’s performance, Suresh Wadkar mentioned: “I have paid attention and heard your voice since your childhood. And today, you sang this song better than me. I believe you practice music from the inner core; your devotion towards music can be identified when you sing.”

“You sang very beautifully. Please practice music the same way you do, and your destination will gradually come towards you,” he added.

The devotional singing reality show ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ has renowned poet Kumar Vishwas and veteran singers  Kailash Kher and Suresh Wadkar as judges and popular actor Ravi Kishan is seen as the host.

‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ airs on Zee TV.

