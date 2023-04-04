ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Swastika Mukherjee accuses producer of sexual harassment after receiving her morphed nude images

Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Qala’, has alleged that she received threatening emails from the co-producer Sandeep Sarkar of upcoming Bengali film ‘Shibpur’ and his associates.

She was allegedly informed that her pictures have been morphed and these images will be shared on pornography websites. Shocked at such a turn of events, the actress has filed a complaint with regards to sexual harassment at Golf Green Police Station in Kolkata.

The actress has also reportedly reached out to the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association, along with the scanned copies of these threat mails. While clarifying the nature of her association with the producer, the actor mentioned that she had never met the producer while shooting for ‘Shibpur’.

As per media reports, while the co-producer’s legal representative has denied his involvement in any such act they have also said that the actress took the step after she was instigated by the director of the film, Arindam Bhattacharya.

Co-starring Parambrata Chatterjee, ‘Shibpur’ is slated to release in cinemas on May 5.

20230404-175805

