ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Swastika Mukherjee: Life is easier when I essay the role of a mother

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who will be seen playing a mother in the courtroom drama ‘Criminal Justice’, says playing such characters makes her life easier.

This is not the first time she will be seen playing a mother, Swastika has earlier played a mum in movies such as ‘Dil Bechara’ starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The daughter of late Bengali star Santu Mukhopadhyay shares how her character as a mother closely mirrors her own personality.

“Whenever I essay the role of a mother; life becomes easier. The task at hand also becomes easier because the instincts and emotions are always there when you are a mother in your personal life too,” Swastika said.

She added: “The only thing required is a trigger which the screenplay gives you. In the series, both the kids are going through misery and are part of a dysfunctional family, so it was important for me to transport both the actors as kids in my mind.”

Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of ‘Criminal Justice’ along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

The show will air on Disney+ Hotstar on August 26.

20220820-135805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yami Gautam talks about her role, challenges and working with Abhishek,...

    Parineeti Chopra chooses Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’; rejects Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’

    Kunal Jaisingh enjoys doing action scenes

    Lots of love, admiration, respect for Parvathy: Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar