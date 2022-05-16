Actress Plabita Borthakur, who essays the role of Fetish Girl in the upcoming OTT series ‘Escaype Live’, recently shared that she had an amazing experience working with Swastika Mukherjee.

Since actors feed off each others’ creative energies, Swastika influenced Plabita to perform better.

Escaype Live is a story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal – to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app called Escaype Live.

Sharing her experience, the ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ actress said, “Swastika is amazing to work with. She is a brilliant actor, and it is because of her experience and her hold on her craft that motivated me to perform better and made our scenes together feel effortless. It was such a pleasure working with her, she really gives a lot to the co-actor to work with.”

Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series also stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Waluscha D’Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma.

The series premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20.

20220516-165710