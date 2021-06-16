A mosque in Edmonton has been vandalized just a week after a Muslim family was run over in London, Ontario leaving four of them dead.

A swastika symbol was seen on the Baitul Hadi Mosque in Edmonton on Tuesday morning and police were called to investigate.

“We are deeply disturbed by the rising acts of violence against the Muslim community,” said Nasir Butt, Imam of the Baitul Hadi Mosque. “This is not the way of Canadians, and we must work together to combat anti-Muslim sentiment.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada has built mosques across the country to build bridges with Canadians. These mosques serve as a source of community gathering, peace, acceptance and

multiculturalism, spokesperson Safwan Choudhry said in a statement issued to the media.

As the community is still healing from the grief of the attack on an innocent Muslim family in London, members of the congregation were saddened to see this symbol of hatred on their mosque, he added.

It has been reported that following the London attack, several other acts of vandalism and trespassing have taken place at mosques in different parts of Canada.