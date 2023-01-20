INDIA

Swati Maliwal dragging case: Delhi BJP claims AAP worker behind act

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday tweeted a picture of Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, the man accused of harassing and dragging Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal by his car for about 15 metres with her hands stuck in the window late at night earlier this week, claiming that Suryavanshi is a prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker in Sangam Vihar.

In the picture, the accused could be seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.

“It has become clear that the incident was a conspiracy by the Aam Aadmi Party to defame Delhi internationally by showing the national capital as an unsafe city for women,” Sachdeva said.

20230121-003202

