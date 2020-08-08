Swati Semwal’s new short film an ‘upbeat take on shades of women’

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Swati Semwal, who is normally occupied with film and television projects, tried out a short film and is quite happy with the outcome.

Titled “Level 13”, the film has characters that are “not suffocated in a box”, said the actress.

“When I read the script I knew I had to grab this opportunity as it was a very upbeat take on different shades of women. The characters are not suffocated in a box. They break all stereotypes and it reflects pretty well on screen,” said Swati, who has worked in Bollywood films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi” and “Fanney Khan”.

“Level 13” is about how, at times, at the most sophisticated parties, the tiniest details can reveal the biggest secrets. The film also stars Annup Sonii, Sandhya Mridul and Rajev Paul.

Directed by Samir Tiwari, the film will release on August 11.

