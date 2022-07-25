On July 25, i.e., tonight ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’ will see its finale episode on TV channel Star Bharat. At the moment, three contestants – Neet Mahal, Prantika Das and wild card entrant Aakanksha Puri, who also happens to be Mika Singh’s bestie are the final contestants.

The musician will choose his favourite of the three and that one will become Mrs. Mika Singh. Even though the episode is yet to air, the shoot is clearly over and the winner Mika chooses as his partner for life is his best friend, Aakanksha Puri.

As per reports, Mika will also perform with his chosen fiancé in the finale episode. The news that Aakanksha Puri is the chosen one was broken by Aakanksha herself as she posted pictures of the sangeet night on her Instagram page.

The model-actor has been close friends with Mika Singh for more than a decade now. She confessed on the reality show that she entered, ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’ because she couldn’t bear the idea of other women getting close to the singer. She therefore, entered the show much later than others and as a wild card entry.

Mika, on the other hand, decided to choose Aakanksha because he said that he has always maintained that he wants his life partner to be his friend for life. For now, there are no details on when the nuptials will actually take place but reports state that the couple could tie the knot pretty soon.

Apart from the three finalists, the show has contestants from across the country. A total of 12 girls signed up as contestants for the show. Of the 12, 2 made it to the finals with Aakanksha being the third, who came into the show much later as a wild card entry.