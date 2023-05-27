INDIALIFESTYLE

Swearing in ceremony of new Cabinet Ministers; traffic diverted in B’luru

The Bengaluru Traffic police have diverted traffic between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. around the Raj Bhavan area in Bengaluru, given the swearing in ceremony of 24 Cabinet Ministers today.

The traffic police have asked the public to cooperate with the police by taking note of diversions. The traffic between K.R. Circle to Gopala Gowda Circle would be stopped till 2 p.m. The public can use the Nrupatunga Road or from the roads which pass through Cubbon Park.

The vehicles using the Balekundri Junction are diverted. The plying of vehicles towards the Coffee Board and Thimmaiah Circle is also prohibited. The plying of vehicles from Thimmaiah Circle towards Basaveshwara Junction is not allowed.

The routes of buses which pass through Shivajinagar bus terminal towards Queens’ Circle and Siddalingaiah Junction have been changed. The movement of all kinds of buses, goods vehicles towards the Raj Bhavan and the Coffee Board are prohibited.

