Swearing-in ceremony of new cabinet ministers underway in K’taka

The swearing-in ceremony of 24 cabinet ministers is underway at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is administering the oath to the newly-inducted ministers.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D.K. Shivakumar and Speaker U.T. Khader congratulated the new ministers.

Senior Congress leader from Gadag district H.K. Patil took the oath.

Besides, Krishna Byre Gowda representing Hebbal seat in Bengaluru and N. Cheluvarayaswamy were also inducted into the cabinet.

K. Venkatesh from Mysuru district and M.C. Sudhakar from Chikkaballapura district, senior leader Eshwar Khandre from Bidar, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur from Yadgir, Shivanand Patil from Vijayapura district, S.S. Mallikarjun from Davanagere, Laxmi Hebbalkar from Belagavi from Lingayat community and others are taking oath as cabinet ministers.

