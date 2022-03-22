INDIA

Swearing in date will be finalised after PM, Shah’s confirmation: Sawant

By NewsWire
Hours after being re-appointed as Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant said that the swearing in date of his new cabinet was yet to be finalised, adding that the party was awaiting confirmation dates from central BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The swearing in date has not been finalised yet. We will be sending an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the date will be finalised after we get a confirmation from him,” Sawant told reporters around midnight on Monday.

“Invitations will also be sent to (BJP national president) J.P. Nadda and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. It depends on their date availability. We will finalise it, once we get a date from them,” he added.

On Monday evening, Sawant was appointed Chief Minister after the BJP formally staked claim to form a government in Goa with the support of 20 party MLAs, three independent MLAs and two legislators from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

The 48-year-old had previously held the post of Chief Minister from 2019-2022 and was serving as caretaker Chief Minister of the state.

