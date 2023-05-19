The swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka to be held on Saturday in Bengaluru is causing concern among the student community, as thousands are scheduled to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) at 122 centres in the capital city on the same day.

However, Deputy Chief Minister designate and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has said that precautions have been taken to ensure that the students reach the examination centres without facing any problems. The Education Department and the Chief Secretary have been informed in this regard, he said.

“Our request: Reach the examination centre by 9.30 am; the management board has been informed to arrange lunch for the midday exam takers at the selected centres; contact the police for any assistance,” Shivakumar said.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Kanteerava Stadium located in the central business district of Bengaluru at 12.30 p.m.

With Shivakumar appealing to all the party workers to attend the event, over a lakh people are expected to witness the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday.

Such a large turnout of people and vehicles will pose a challenge to the Bengaluru traffic police. This has raised concerns over the likely inconvenience the students appearing for CET might face.

In view of the oath-taking ceremony, students who are to write CET at centres located around the stadium have been advised by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to reach their respective venues two hours before the start of scheduled examination time.

Ramya, ED, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), said in a press release on Friday that the authority has taken appropriate measures to ensure that students reach their designated centres without any delay. Steps have been taken anticipating traffic congestion in the surrounding areas of the stadium.

She informed that candidates taking the exam at the 11 centres located near the stadium need to be present at their respective venues by 8.30 a.m. This applies to students who are taking only mathematics test also, she clarified.

As a special arrangement, breakfast and lunch will be provided to all those writing the exam at St. Joseph Indian PU College (AR-code) on Vittal Mallya Road, which is located very close to the oath ceremony venue.

Students appearing for the mathematics exam in the second session will also be given both breakfast and lunch. After entering the centre at 8.30 a.m., the students will not be allowed to go out till the exams are over.

The KEA has also sought the assistance of police in this regard. According to Ramya, candidates can seek the help of the police to reach their respective centres by showing their admission ticket.

Students need to come early at the following centres on Saturday:

* Bishop Cotton Women’s PU College (DU-code), CSI compound

* Goodwill PU College for Girls (AD-code), Promenade Road, Frazer Town

* St. Joseph’s PU College (AE-code), Residency Road

* St. Joseph Indian PU College (AR-code), Vitthal Mallya Road

* St. Annes Girls PU College (BQ-code), Millers Road

* RBANMS PU College (CM-code), Annaswamy Mudaliar Road

* SJRC BIFR PU College (CL-code), Ananda Rao Circle, RC Road

* Cathedral Comp PU College (EN-code), Richmond Road

* St. Euphrasias Girls High School & Composite PU college (E2-code), Albert Street

* Stracey Memorial Composite PU college (BZ-code), St. Marks Road

* Hasanath PU College for Women (P2-code), Dickenson Road

The issue has taken a political turn as well with the BJP’s national General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh taunting CM-designate Siddaramaiah over his earlier remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow causing inconvenience to students writing NEET.

Quoting Siddaramaiah’s tweet, Santhosh said, “Not many days have passed after our designated CM tweeted this. Tomorrow CET exams will be held across the state and Bengaluru. What would have happened to Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar if theur oath taking was deferred by a day or two so that the students were not troubled.”

Referring to the road show of Modi before the May 10 Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah had tweeted that “it is an utter irresponsible step by PM Modi to hold a road show in Bengaluru in spite of the opposition from NEET students and the people of Bengaluru”.

“We don’t have any objection to PM Modi’s campaign. But who will be accountable for the troubles faced by the students,” Siddaramaiah had asked.

20230519-210802