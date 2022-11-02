HEALTHWORLD

Sweden advises against Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid for people under 30 yrs

Nuvaxovid, the Covid-19 vaccine created by US company Novavax, should not be given to individuals younger than 30 years, the Public Health Agency of Sweden said in Swedish capital Stockholm.

The agency on Wednesday cited research conducted in Australia, which showed an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart) after vaccination, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and awaiting more data,” Soren Andersson, head of the agency’s unit for vaccination programs, said in a statement.

Around 7,000 doses of Nuvaxovid have already been administered in Sweden. The agency said that younger people who had recently been vaccinated with Nuvaxovid had no reason to worry as “the risk is very small,” and they could continue with the next dose of another type of vaccine.

Those aged 30 years and above may still be vaccinated with Nuvaxovid and the agency said the decision to restrict the use of the vaccine is temporary, pending further investigation.

