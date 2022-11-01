WORLD

Sweden braces for ‘grim winter’: Finance Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Sweden’s economy is heading for a “grim winter”, says Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson.

“We don’t know yet how cold and grim it will be,” Xinhua news agency quoted Svantesson as saying at a press conference here on Monday.

The government expects Sweden’s gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink by 0.4 per cent next year, while inflation could be as high as 5.9 per cent.

The unemployment rate is also projected to increase.

Svantesson said that “it is important that the Swedish policy is well-balanced both in relation to the need to bring down the high inflation and to be able to handle the downturn in the economy”.

Commenting on the projected slump in GDP, she said that Sweden, being a small country, is affected by the economies of its trading partners.

By way of example, she mentioned Germany, which “has big problems”.

“The high unemployment rate is problematic and as we are now facing a recession more people will be left outside (the job market),” the Minister said.

The government’s outlook is broadly in line with what the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) said in a report in September.

According to the report, Sweden’s central bank is also expected to increase the policy rate from 1.75 per cent now to 2.3 per cent throughout 2023.

The country’s consumers are also gloomy about the year ahead.

The consumer confidence indicator fell to a record-low level of 49.7 points in September. This was considerably lower than the 110 points recorded in the summer of 2021.

Among retailers, the confidence indicator also decreased, from 91.3 points in August to 81.7 points in September.

The government will present its budget next week.

20221101-095001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with NKorea

    Ukraine nabs infiltrator who facilitated Russian missile attack on airport

    Hungary will have enough gas for the winter: Official

    Merkel embarks on farewell visit to Israel