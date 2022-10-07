Swedish authorities now have evidence to back the suspicions that the Nord Stream gas pipelines have been sabotaged, the country’s Security Service said.

“Certain seizures were made during the on-site investigation. The continued investigation will show whether anyone can be suspected of, and later prosecuted for, this crime,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Security Service as saying in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Swedish Coast Guard cordoned off an area around two of the four leaks, before deploying a Navy vessel equipped with the appropriate technology to conduct underwater surveys.

Another vessel with similar capabilities was also sent to the area, according to local media reports.

However, investigation leader Mats Ljungqvist from the Swedish Prosecution Authority said he could not give any further information.

“We can state that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish economic zone, which have caused extensive damage to the gas pipelines. The crime scene investigation has strengthened suspicions of gross sabotage.

“Seizures have been made at the crime scene and these will now be investigated. There is pre-trial confidentiality and the case is very sensitive,” he said.

The pipelines were built to transport gas from Russia to Germany, and Russia has reportedly expressed interest in participating in the investigations concerning the leaks in the Swedish and Danish exclusive economic zones (EEZ).

However, at a press conference on Wednesday, the Swedish Defence Minister said this was out of the question.

The cordons around the area in the Swedish EEZ have now been removed, the Security Service said Thursday’s statement.

