HEALTHWORLD

Sweden reports surge in respiratory syncytial virus infections

NewsWire
0
0

The current surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Sweden has already strained the capacity of at least one pediatric ward in the country, local media reported.

“We are in the middle of a steep rise, a wave that has come earlier than it usually does,” AnnaSara Carnahan, an epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency of Sweden, told Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper on Thursday.

The surge surprised the health authorities, who now see an unprecedented spike in the number of cases for the second winter in a row, Xinhua news agency reported.

“When there is no (Covid-19) pandemic, we usually have an every-two-years pattern, with a major epidemic one winter, followed by a slightly milder season. This pattern was disrupted during the (Covid-19) pandemic,” Carnahan told DN.

An RSV infection often causes the same symptoms as a common cold, but Carnahan said that it predominantly affects young children.

“For the smallest children who have not previously been infected, it can be difficult, especially due to the sticky mucus that can make it hard for children with tiny airways to eat and breathe,” she added.

The epidemic is sending infected children to emergency wards and pediatric hospitals in higher numbers than normal, DN reported.

RSV spreads mainly among young children. Most children by the age of two develop antibodies to the virus after becoming infected. However, the antibodies do not provide permanent immunity. Severe respiratory symptoms may require treatment with oxygen, and in some cases ventilator treatment, according to the Swedish Publish Health Agency.

20221209-041003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ontario schools suspend in-person learning as Covid-19 cases soar

    Japan receives 3rd batch of Pfizer vax

    Andhra imposes more curbs to control Covid spread

    IIT-Delhi researcher reveals significant brain abnormalities in long Covid patients