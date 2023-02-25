WORLD

Sweden to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

NewsWire
The Swedish government has said that the country will provide Ukraine with “around 10” Leopard 2 tanks as well as air defense systems.

“On Germany’s initiative and after discussions in what we refer to as the ‘leopard family,’ we have decided to deliver Swedish Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in close coordination, in particular, with Germany,” Swedish Television (SVT) quoted Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson as saying at a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sweden’s Defence Minister Pal Jonson told SVT that “up to around 10” units will be sent to Ukraine and that “we are building joint capabilities. Together with international partners, we are assembling battalions as well as brigades.”

Sweden will also deliver Hawk and Iris T anti-aircraft systems, something that Jonson said was “important and central” for Ukraine.

The aid package announced on Friday was Sweden’s 11th support package to Ukraine.

“Supplies of offensive weapons to the Kiev regime would lead to a global catastrophe,” Russia’s State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

