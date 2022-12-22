BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Swedish govt expects recession to last until 2025

NewsWire
0
0

Sweden will enter a recession in 2023 that is expected to last until 2025, the government said here on Thursday.

“The Swedish economy and households will be under pressure in the coming years,” Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said when she presented the economic forecast at a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The recession is expected to be more prolonged than forecast in the Budget Bill, and it does not appear that it will hit bottom until 2024,” Svantesson said.

Inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) is expected to reach an average of 8.9 per cent in 2023, and combined with the rapidly increasing interest rates and the weakened demand in the rest of the world this is expected to lead to gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking by 0.7 per cent in 2023 — a downward adjustment from the previous forecast.

Unemployment is expected to grow to 7.8 per cent in 2023 and 8.2 per cent in 2024. Both figures are higher than in the previous forecast.

“In the current situation, it is important that fiscal policy be carefully considered. The worst-case scenario for households and businesses already facing financial difficulty would be a further increase in inflation. The government’s budget for next year has undergone cuts aimed at combating inflation, while providing room to act should the economic downturn be worse than expected,” Svantesson said.

20221222-205003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oracle hit by lawsuit in US for violating privacy of ‘5...

    Amazon India to offer its transportation services to third-party merchants

    Reliance Jio to begin Beta trial of 5G in 4 cities...

    Sony, Honda announce to deliver first EVs in 2026