WORLD

Swedish govt lowers GDP forecast in 2023 spring budget

NewsWire
0
0

The Swedish government has lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast and declared the country to be in a state of recession in its spring amendment budget.

The Swedish GDP is now expected to shrink by 1 per cent this year, which is worse than the previous forecast presented on December 22 last year, which projected a decrease of 0.7 per cent in 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.

Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said at a press conference on Monday that due to the highest inflation levels in over three decades, Sweden is now in recession and economic activity is expected to increase very moderately in 2024 and 2025.

According to the government’s latest prognosis, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate is expected to reach 8.8 per cent this year before falling to 3.6 per cent in 2024.

“The inflation is far too high and it must be brought down,” said Svantesson.

“Fighting inflation is my main priority,” she said, adding there was reason to be cautious as recent forecasts have underestimated the inflation rate due to a string of uncertainties.

Unemployment is expected to rise to 7.9 per cent this year and peak at 8.3 percent in 2024 before slowly decreasing in the following years, said Svantesson.

“We are in a very difficult financial situation. Many people are struggling to make ends meet and therefore it is important for the government to fight inflation and support those having a hard time,” she said.

Svantesson announced a temporary increase in the housing allowance for financially vulnerable families with children and investments in vocational training to get more people into work.

The latest figures released by Statistics Sweden last week showed that the year-on-year CPI inflation rate was down to 10.6 per cent in March from 12 per cent in February.

20230418-103202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Johnson unveils mission to tackle UK’s ‘North-South’ divide

    Still working on vice-captaincy role, it’s about making sure to be...

    Cyprus tightens curbs, makes PCR test mandatory for all arrivals

    Only PM to appoint army chief ‘at any cost’, Sharif brothers...