WORLD

Swedish Navy conducts inspections at Nord Stream pipeline leak site

NewsWire
0
0

The Swedish Navy said that it had deployed two vessels to conduct further investigations into the Nord Stream pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea.

“I can confirm that we are there with two minesweepers,” Jimmie Adamsson, the Navy’s head of communications, told Swedish Television on Wednesday, adding that the vessels were deployed “to carry out work and investigations underwater.”

“We felt the need to conduct further surveys to complement the investigation,” Adamsson was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

He said the investigation was done on the Navy’s initiative and was not part of the country’s simultaneous criminal investigation.

Adamsson declined to divulge further information other than that the aim of the operation was to satisfy the needs of the Navy.

The Swedish Navy has earlier assisted the criminal investigation by deploying a submarine rescue vessel to investigate one of the sites where the four leaks occurred in the Swedish and Danish exclusive economic zones of the Baltic Sea in September.

The investigation strengthened the suspicion that acts of sabotage were behind the blasts that damaged the two pipelines built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany.

Russia has demanded that Sweden shares the findings, but the Swedish authorities have ruled that out, citing pre-trial confidentiality.

Denmark and Germany have also launched operations to gather information and potential evidence material after the cordons were removed following the Swedish crime scene investigation.

20221027-035804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter employees warn Musk amid mass layoff news: Report

    China upgraded to historic bronze in Tokyo Olympic men’s 4x100m relay

    2022 Arctic winter sea ice 10th-lowest on record: NASA

    ‘YouTube removes 5 TV channels run by Myanmar’s military’