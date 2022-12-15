WORLD

Swedish PM presents priorities of EU Council Presidency

NewsWire
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that security, resilience, prosperity, democratic values and the rule of law will be the priorities of the country’s forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU).

“Sweden is taking over the Presidency at a time when the European Union is facing unprecedented challenges. A greener, more secure and freer Europe is the foundation of our priorities,” Kristersson said while address Parliament here on Wednesday.

The Swedish Presidency will prioritise “continued economic and military support for Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine’s path towards the EU”, Xinhua news agency quoted an official government statement as saying.

“The EU must continue to provide the best possible conditions for a sound and open economy based on free competition, private investment and successful digitization,” it said.

The government also stressed the need to provide the right regulatory framework and policies to attract investments required for the transition to “a resource-efficient, fossil-free future”.

Sweden will hold the EU Council Presidency between January 1 and June 30 next year.

20221215-095803

