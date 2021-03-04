Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a virtual meeting on March 5 (Friday) to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation between Sweden and India in the post-Covid era — a stronger and sustainable innovation partnership.

Lofven said: “I look forward to tomorrow’s summit with India. Not least the discussions on how we can strengthen cooperation to fight the pandemic and build more resilient, sustainable and equal societies after Covid-19. We will present a number of initiatives in areas such as climate, innovation and health cooperation.”

Besides bilateral engagement, the interaction would also include a wide range of topics including regional and global issues of mutual importance.

“Sweden and India have always been strong partners. Since Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Sweden in 2018, the innovation partnership has become one of the flagships of our relations along with our collaborations in a wide range of sectors, including health, transportation, telecom, defence, clean energy and circular economy. The common thread of innovation runs through our partnership,” said Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India.

“Our close relations, which are based on shared values and norms, goes back to the time of independence and continues to grow stronger.”

In addition to the interactions at the Prime Ministerial level, then President of India Pranab Mukherjee had visited Sweden in May-June 2015 and His Majesty the King of Sweden visited India in December 2019.

–IANS

aat/pgh