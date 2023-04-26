LIFESTYLEWORLD

Swedish research rocket veers off course, lands in Norway

NewsWire
0
1

A Swedish research rocket veered off its planned course and instead landed in Norway, local media reported.

The nine-metre-long rocket was launched from Esrange Space Centre, approximately 200 km north of the Arctic Circle, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a report on Tuesday, Sweden’s Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper reported that after reaching an altitude of 250 km, where zero-gravity experiments were carried out, it landed 40 km northwest of the planned landing site.

Esrange Space Center launched an investigation into the incident and initiated work to retrieve the payload from the landing site approximately 15 km across the border into Norway, DN reported.

The Swedish Space Corporation (SSC), which owns and runs the centre, has apologised for the incident.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson told Norway’s Folkebladet newspaper: “We have received no notification about the incident from Esrange or the Swedish authorities, but we have registered that Esrange has sent out a press release that a rocket has landed in Norway.

“In general, we take a serious view of unauthorised activity on the Norwegian side of the border and it is crucial that involved parties immediately notify the relevant Norwegian authorities.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Norway’s Foreign Ministry said that it was not properly informed about either the rocket’s landing or the recovery of its payload, and that it takes any unauthorised activity within its borders seriously.

“When such a border violation occurs, it is crucial that those responsible immediately inform the relevant Norwegian authorities through the proper channels,” it said.

20230426-100603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bond with your newborn through skin-to-skin contact

    Rampur’s famous knife is now larger than life

    Nutrition can help you to combat fatigue

    Odisha asks collectors to intensify vax drive for 18-59 age group