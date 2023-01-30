INDIALIFESTYLE

Christen Liebert, a Swedish woman, met Pawan Kumar, an Indian engineer, on Facebook in 2012 and fell in love.

More than a decade later, she flew down from Sweden two days ago, and got married to Pawan in true Indian style, according to Hindu customs.

The wedding took place in a local school and hundreds gathered to witness the event.

Christen was dressed in a red bridal attire while Pawan wore a suit. The two exchanged garlands and sat through the wedding rituals.

Pawan Kumar, who completed his B. Tech from Dehradun, works as an engineer at a firm. He said that his family did not have any objection to the marriage.

“We have been friends for so long and we were also sure of our commitment to the relationship,” he said.

The groom’s father Geetam Singh said that their happiness lies in the happiness of the children. “We totally agree with our son’s decision to marry Christen,” he said.

