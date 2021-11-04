New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANSlife) Want to create a memorable feast this Diwali? We roped in Tata Sky Cooking expert Chef Nita Mehta to share some scrumptious dessert recipes to relish.

CHOCOLATE KHEER

Ingredients:

KHEER

500 ml full cream milk

1 cup boiled rice

2 tbsp sugar, or to taste

2 elaichi – crushed

½ tbsp kewra jal

CHOCOLATE SAUCE

200 gm cream (1 cup)

100 gm chocolate – chopped (1 cup)

Method:

Boil rice and milk in a heavy bottom kadhai. Add sugar and cook till thick and kheer consistency, mashing with the back of a kadchi. Cool.

Add kewra jal and crushed elaichi.

For the chocolate sauce, heat cream on low heat.

Add chocolate and stir on low heat till a sauce is ready.

In a tall shot glass, pour some chocolate sauce. Allow to sit for 5 minutes.

Put a thick layer of cold kheer on it.

Finally, put a thin layer of chocolate sauce on it. Serve cold.

OAT COCONUT COOKIES

Ingredients (makes 10)

1 cup oats

¾ cup desiccated coconut

½ cup flour (maida)

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp cinnamon powder

½ cup (80 gm) softened butter

¼ cup caster sugar

2 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp milk

1 tsp Vanilla essence

2 tbsp black raisins

TOPPING

Coloured balls/sprinklers

Method:

Whisk butter & both the sugars together.

Add milk and essence. Mix well.

Mix oats, coconut, maida, soda & cinnamon powder

Fold in the maida mixture. Add raisins. Mix lightly to form a dough.

Form balls. Flatten slightly and place on a greased baking tray. Sprinkle coloured balls and press lightly.

Bake at 180°C for 15 min. Cool on a wire rack.

