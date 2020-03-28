Sweetmeat shops to open for four hours in Bengal

Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) Bengalis can relish their favourite rosogolla, sandesh and mishti doi (sweet yoghurt) from Tuesday with the West Bengal government permitting sweetmeat shops to remain open for four hours daily during the lockdown period.

The sweatmeat shops had not unrolled their shutters since the lockdown began at 5 p.m. on March 23 as part of the efforts of the authorities to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection.

In its latest order, the Mamata Banerjee government allowed the sweetmeat shops to remain open from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

“Sweetmeat shops may remain open during the (lockdown) period from 12 noon to 4 p.m. each day for the minimum number of staff only for takeaway of packed items,” the order issued by the Chief Secretary said.

The government also permitted anot more than two employees of private companies” to attend to office and bank related works to facilitate payment of wages/pay of their employees/workers only, for not more than two days during lockdown period.

Suitable passes/endorsements will be provided by the local police stations/SDOs office on employer’s request in this regard, the order said.

