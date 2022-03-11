HEALTHINDIA

Swelling around eyes, anaemia could be signs of kidney malfunction: KGMU

By NewsWire
0
1

Swelling around the eyes and legs, anaemia and occasional headache and vomiting, could be early warning signals of chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to experts at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Officiating head of nephrology department Prof Vishvajeet Singh said: “Chronic kidney disease is hard to detect in its early stages because of its veiled symptoms. Nearly 60 per cent of the patients come at the end-stage of disease. By that time, dialysis or organ transplant is the only option left.”

He cwarned that if anyone witnessed swelling in limbs (especially eyes and legs), low haemoglobin, occasional headache and vomiting, he or she must consult a nephrologist, especially if they have hypertension or diabetes too.

“If a patient is diagnosed at an early stage, it can be managed by medicines,” said Prof Singh.

Nephrologist Dr Lakshya Kumar said” “Chronic kidney disease numbers are increasing over the years because every third individual in India has hypertension. Of these more than 60 per cent do not know that they have it. And others who know, only 50 per cent end, up taking their medicines. Hence, due continuous high blood pressure, the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys get damaged.”

However, people could avoid chronic kidney disease through following a healthy diet, stress management and regular exercise, Dr Kumar added.

Chief medical superintendent, Prof S.N. Shankhwar informed that low haemoglobin or severe anaemia could be because kidneys are not producing enough of the hormone erythropoietin.

20220311-085803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.