Swelling in feet could be signs of kidney trouble

Swelling in the feet, ankles and legs that leave a dimple on the skin when pressure is applied, could be a result of too much fluid in the tissues that could point to developing or existing kidney disorder.

Doctors of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, have advised that those suffering from such problems should consult their doctors.

Head of nephrology department, Prof Vishwajeet Singh said, “Around 30 per cent of kidney patients come late and then, we have to rely on dialysis and or opt for kidney transplant. Despite this, we can detect kidney disease with two simple tests. These tests are free in many government hospitals and are available for minimal charges in medical institutes.”

Associate Prof nephrology, Dr Madhavi Gautam said, “Often high BP and diabetic patients get kidney issues as high BP can constrict blood vessels, which eventually damages and weakens them. Besides, kidneys have to work more in diabetic patients to filter extra sugar for the blood.”

The first signs of kidney malfunction is water retention that leads to swelling.

