SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Swiatek wins second straight WTA Stuttgart title

NewsWire
0
0

Iga Swiatek of Poland retained her title with a straight-set victory over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a match between the world’s top two players at the WTA Stuttgart Grand Prix here.

Top seed Swiatek defeated world No. 2 Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 after one hour and 50 minutes, in a rematch of last year’s final on the indoor clay, capturing her 13th career singles title, reports Xinhua.

“I wanted to win really badly, but I knew I couldn’t focus on that and just had to keep doing my job as I did in previous matches,” Swiatek said. “I’m pretty happy that I could maintain a good mentality and just focus on what I wanted to do tennis-wise.”

Swiatek maintained her undefeated career record at the Stuttgart GP (8-0 in her two appearances) and now holds a 5-2 win-loss record against Sabalenka in their rivalry. It was also Swiatek’s 20th win this year.

It was the first clay-court final between the world’s top two-ranked players in a decade, with the last one occurring at the 2013 Roland Garros, where No. 1 Serena Williams defeated No. 2 Maria Sharapova for the title.

Reigning Australian Open champion Sabalenka left Stuttgart with 23 match-wins this year. Despite reaching the final in each of the past three years, Sabalenka was denied by Ashleigh Barty in 2021 before her two losses to Swiatek.

In the doubles final, No. 2 seeds and last year’s champions Desirae Krawczyk of the United States and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands beat third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico 6-4, 6-1.

“In general, I think we play aggressively, we just like the (Stuttgart) court,” Schuurs said. “Desirae is playing very well, and then I can do my job at the net.”

Krawczyk and Schuurs triumphed at the Stuttgart GP last year for their first title as a pair, and they claimed their second title by dispatching Melichar-Martinez and Olmos in 64 minutes. It was Krawczyk’s ninth doubles title and the 16th for Schuurs.

20230424-105201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Just to play for India is itself a very big thing...

    AB de Villiers says ‘dhanyawaad’ on retiring from all forms of...

    IPL 2022: Pooran half-century in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers...

    Olympics: Atanu Das crashes out as archery campaign ends on disappointing...