BUSINESS/ECONOMYDIASPORAWORLD

SWIFT’s Vikesh Patel to lead Cboe Clear Europe

NewsWire
0
0

SWIFT executive Vikesh Patel has been named President of Cboe Clear Europe, a pan-European central counterparty offering clearing services to 47 trading venues.

Patel, who will join the company in early 2023, replaces Cecile Nagel, who stepped down from the role in September this year.

Patel comes on board with over 15 years of experience in financial market infrastructure and is joining from SWIFT, where he was most recently Head of Securities with responsibility for leading its securities strategy globally.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the next President of Cboe Clear Europe. Having been a client, partner and competitor of Cboe Clear Europe over many years, I am well aware of the company’s strong reputation, in particular for its outstanding levels of client service, innovation and risk management expertise,” Patel said in a statement released by the company.

“The company is at an exciting time in its development and I am looking forward to leading it into its next phase of growth,” he added.

Prior to joining SWIFT in 2017, Patel was a chief operating officer at LCH, focusing on strategy, risk management and the development of new products for the clearing organisation’s EquityClear and RepoClear businesses. He has also served in global executive roles at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, with a primary focus on market infrastructure and post-trade strategy.

“We are delighted to have Vikesh lead Cboe Clear Europe. He has a long and impressive track record in the securities post-trade industry, both in Europe and globally,” Natan Tiefenbrun, President, Cboe Europe, said.

Cboe completed its acquisition of Cboe Clear Europe (formerly EuroCCP) in July 2020. Under Cboe’s ownership, the company has enhanced its position as the leading pan-European cash equities clearing house, growing its volumes on venues that allow fully interoperable clearing as well as those that have adopted preferred clearing. Cboe Clear Europe operates as an independent subsidiary of the Cboe group, retaining a separate governance structure and management team.

20221228-183002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter lays off more employees from public policy team

    Covid hits housing supply, launches down 59% in April-June

    Russia-Ukraine war throws out Elon Musk from coveted $200 bn club

    Gaming giant Krafton leads $48 mn funding in Indian startup Pratilipi