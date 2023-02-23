INDIASCI-TECH

Swiggy announces Dineout offerings for all users

NewsWire
0
0

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has announced the integration of Dineout offerings on the platform, making it available for all its users.

This integration will enable millions of Swiggy users to choose from tens of thousands of dining-out options and avail discounts at over 18,000 plus restaurants across 24 cities.

The service available across 24 cities include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Goa (North & South), Kochi, Surat, Agra, Udaipur, and Vadodara.

“With this integration, Dineout’s offering will be more accessible than ever before and available to a larger Swiggy user base across the 24 cities. We are certain that our combined efforts will help create a seamless experience for all Swiggy users and significant savings on their dining-out expenses,” Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder, Dineout, said in a statement.

Swiggy Dineout currently features fine dining, lounge bars, pubs, cafes, quick-service restaurants, and more.

Moreover, Swiggy One members will get the benefits of their all-encompassing membership now across Dineout, food delivery, Instamart (groceries), Genie (send packages) and more.

In September last year, Swiggy made it to the list of the world’s ‘Top 10’ e-commerce-based food delivery companies.

According to the Canada-headquartered global research firm ETC Group, Swiggy was placed in 9th place.

20230223-174204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DGCA suspends chopper pilot’s license, removes airline pilot from flight duty

    Sowcar Janaki, Sirpi Balasubramaniam, Muthukannammal among 7 Padma Shri awardees from...

    Speed up railway projects in Himachal, says minister

    Crisis brewing in Haryana Cong as Hooda supporters step up pressure