Swiggy delivers 1.65 lakh, Zomato gets 16,514 biryani orders on NY Eve

NewsWire
Homegrown online food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato have revealed that they had delivered 1.65 lakh and 16,514 biryani orders, respectively, on New Year’s Eve.

Swiggy tweeted on December 31: “I’m just hoping y’all have enough room left for the 1.56 lakh biryanis that’s also been delivered.”

Later, it posted that “the number of biryani orders have now gone to 1.65 lakh since I tweeted this”.

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety also revealed that more than 1,22,000 users were live on the application on that day and said: “Happy to see Swiggy’s mission of delivering unparalleled convenience coming to life.”

On the other hand, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed that 16,514 biryanis, roughly 15 tonnes, were delivered on the last day of 2022.

He tweeted: “16,514 biryanis (roughly 15 tonnes that is?) on the way to where they belong right now. Big thank you to our beloved delivery partners for bringing delight to India’s beautiful people.”

Goyal also revealed that orders delivered on New Year Eve were more than the total number of orders delivered in the first three years of the company’s food delivery service.

The Zomato CEO himself delivered four orders on that day and said, “Back in office. Delivered 4 orders; one of them to an elderly couple celebrating NYE with their grandchildren.”

He added, “45 per cent up since the last year, so far!!”

20230102-160605

