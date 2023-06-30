Ahead of International Biryani Day, celebrated on July 2 every year, online food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday revealed that Indians placed 7.6 crore biryani orders in the past 12 months.

According to the company, people across the country placed 219 orders per minute for their favourite dish, ranging from the aromatic ‘Lucknowi Biryani’ to the spicy ‘Hyderabadi Dum Biryani’, and from the flavourful ‘Kolkata Biryani’ to the fragrant ‘Malabar Biryani’.

Swiggy’s order analysis also revealed some interesting biryani ordering trends from the first half of 2023.

In the last five and a half months, there has been a growth of 8.26 per cent in biryani orders compared to the same period in 2022.

While over 2.6 lakh restaurants across the country offer biryani through Swiggy, more than 28,000 thousand restaurants specialise solely in dishing out the biryani.

When it comes to cities that truly appreciated the biryani experience, Bengaluru took the lead with nearly 24,000 biryani-serving restaurants, followed by Mumbai with over 22,000 and Delhi with over 20,000.

Hyderabad topped in biryani consumption, with 7.2 million orders placed through June of this year. Bengaluru came second with nearly 5 million orders, and Chennai came third with nearly 3 million orders, the company mentioned.

A biryani lover from Chennai spent an amount of Rs 31,532 on a single order.

With nearly 85 variants and over 6.2 million orders, ‘Dum Biryani ‘has emerged as the undisputed champion.

Biryani rice came in second with 3.5 million orders, while ‘Hyderabadi Biryani’ received over 2.8 million orders.

