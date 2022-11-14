BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Swiggy delivery boys in Kochi announce strike after wage talks fail

Tripartite talks held here on Monday failed to find a solution with regards to increased wages, forcing Swiggy delivery boys to announce an indefinite strike,

The talks were held in the presence of the Kochi District Labour officer, representatives of Swiggy and the delivery boys.

Last month, there was a warning protest staged by the delivery boys to demand a hike in wages from Rs 20 to a minimum of Rs 35 for every delivery made in a a 4 sq-km radius in Kochi.

In the wake of the indefinite strike, a few thousands delivery boys will not work until there is a settlement.

But those under a third party company, their delivery boys will be available for service.

Incidentally one of the demands of the protesters is that third party company delivery charges are higher than what they get.

Meanwhile the AITUC, one of the leading trade unions in Kerala, has expressed solidarity with the strike.

