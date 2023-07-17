Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday unveiled a new tool “Network Expansion Insights”, aimed at empowering partner restaurants to make informed decisions for their network expansion.

Restaurants can now use this data-driven dashboard to gain valuable insights from Swiggy’s extensive platform data to pinpoint the ideal location for their next outlet.

Over 100 Swiggy partners have already used the Network Expansion Insights dashboard and reported a faster increase in demand in the first few weeks of launch compared to their other outlets, according to the company.

“We’ve developed an innovative tool that gives our restaurant partners access to important data and helps them to strategically choose the ideal locations for their outlets. This empowers them to optimise their chances of success by bridging the gaps in demand and supply for specific cuisines on our platform,” Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the dashboard doesn’t just look at current customer demand but also considers areas where there is a gap between supply and demand.

By bridging this demand and supply gap, Swiggy maximises the chances of success for restaurants even further.

Additionally, the dashboard identifies opportunities by analysing the demand from Swiggy customers for specific cuisines that are currently unfulfilled at this point.

The new dashboard is available to all of Swiggy’s restaurant partners to use in a self-serve format, allowing them to make informed decisions and boost their chances of success.

