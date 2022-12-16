Swimming Australia on Friday announced an innovative partnership with Tech Mahindra to empower high-performing athletes with the help of data-based insights ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in Paris.

Tech Mahindra — a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions — will join Australia’s leading Olympic and Paralympic sport as the official technology partner.

The company, which is also investing significantly in Australia across digital and data capabilities, will deliver technical support across all facets of the national governing body including high performance, participation, fan engagement, and administration.

Tech Mahindra’s expertise, coupled with Swimming Australia’s desire to be data-driven, will equip coaches and athletes with sports insights ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The athletes will be able to leverage new-age technologies and advanced platforms servicing to improve their gameplay and ensure an engaging fan experience.

The company’s next-generation digital engagement platform will help Swimming Australia’s team to drive hyper-personalized data-driven fan experiences by leveraging cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual Reality (VR), among others.

Swimming Australia CEO, Eugenie Buckley, believes the new partnership reflects swimming’s stature within the sporting landscape and will assist its continued growth and development across this next decade of opportunity.

“Our Australian Dolphins have long been a leader and the envy of our peers in international swimming with regards to the technology used to propel the performance of our athletes and coaches on the world stage and now, leveraging the expertise of Tech Mahindra as global tech pioneers, we can continue to drive that culture of innovation across the breadth of our business,” Buckley said in a release.

“As Australia’s most popular Olympic and Paralympic sport, and with 1 in 5 Australians engaging in some form of swimming activity around the country, we currently have millions of touchpoints with the community and working in partnership with Tech Mahindra we will continue to evolve and enhance our digital experience to ensure it is both seamless, and engaging, for fans and participants alike,” he added.

On the other hand, Anuj Bhalla, Digital and Cloud Transformation Leader President & SBU Head, APJI Enterprise, Tech Mahindra, said that cloud technology has altered the entire landscape of the sports industry.

“At Tech Mahindra, we have been investing big in sports technology to reimagine fan and community experiences across channels and sports. In line with this, our partnership with Swimming Australia is a major step forward in enhancing our local presence in the Australian sports market and strengthening our sports tech portfolio. Swimming Australia is the peak governing body for swimming in Australia with a vast network of clubs and registered members nationally,” said Bhalla.

“Moreover, swimming has a rich history in Australia and continues to be the most prolific Olympic sport. Australia has long led the way, on the world stage, in swimming and has produced many legendary champions in the sport. To keep this momentum going, we will empower athletes and high-performing teams with critical insights based on cutting-edge AI/Analytics solutions,” he added.

