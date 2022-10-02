INDIASPORTS

Swimming begins with butterfly specialist Astha Choudhury setting a National Games record

NewsWire
0
0

Astha Choudhury (Assam) claimed the honour of becoming the first swimmer to break a record as the National Games Aquatics competition commenced at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex here on Sunday.

She clocked 1:03.91 in the 100m Butterfly heats to take the Games record from Richa Mishra, who set it at 1:04.41 in Ranchi in 2011.

Incidentally, the Butterfly specialist had clocked 1:03.07 in Guwahati last month to claim the National Record too.

Tanishi Gupta (Karnataka) and Divya Satija (Haryana) were second and third fastest in the heats today.

Sajan Prakash, the Best Male Athlete of the 2015 National Games, started his quest to repeat that feat by entering two individual finals and the 4x100m Freestyle relay final with the Kerala team. On a day when his younger Olympic colleague, Srihari Nataraj, made his appearance only in the Freestyle relay heats, Sajan Prakash stated his intent in very clear terms.

Aware of the number of races that he will have to compete in his pursuit of that title, he was conservative in doing enough to make the finals in the 200m Freestyle and 100m Butterfly. Sajan Prakash opened with a 1:55.74 in the 200m Freestyle, his time being the fifth fastest in the heats behind rising star Aneesh S Gowda and Sambhavv Rao (both Karnataka), Gujarat’s big hope Aryan Nehra and Vishal Grewal (Delhi).

Vedaant Madhavan, who trains alongside Sajan Prakash in Dubai, also made it to the final. National champion Harsh Saroha (Haryana), who finished ninth, has been marked as a reserve for the final.

The vastly experienced Sajan Prakash breezed to the top of the 100m Butterfly qualifications with a time of 56.16 seconds. Sambhavv Rao also made it to his second final, clocking 57.47 though it was Assam’s Bikram Changmai (Assam) who was the second fastest of the qualifiers from the heats.

20221002-153801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Calcutta HC slams WBBPE for submitting faulty merit list on primary...

    Delhi HC to hear Karti Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea on Wed

    4 tips to make Holi safe and fun for your pets

    SC seeks Centre reply on 81-year-old mom’s plea seeking son’s return...