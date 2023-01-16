HEALTHINDIA

Swine flu case reported in Vadodara after 7 yrs

For the first time in seven years, a swine flu case has been reported in Vadodara, according to health authorities.

The patient, a pregnant woman, is currently being treated for the H3N1 influenza at the Vadodara Government Hospital.

Two days ago, the woman was admitted with cold, cough and high fever.

A senior doctor at the hospital, Dr. Oman Belim told mediapersons that the 25-year-old woman from Vaghodia area has been admitted in an isolation ward and is being treated for the last three days.

She is 22 weeks pregnant and her condition is stable, he said, adding that if she recovers faster, she will be discharged after two days.

