INDIA

Swiss envoy summoned, protest lodged over anti-India posters in Geneva

NewsWire
0
0

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday summoned the Swiss envoy and raised issue of “malicious” anti-India posters in front of UN building in Geneva, official sources said.

The Swiss Ambassador conveyed to the ministry that India’s concerns would be conveyed to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.

“The Secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss Ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva,” sources said, as per reports.

The envoy said the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way, does the government endorse the claims, nor do they reflect the position of the Swiss government.

20230305-193002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Only expert drivers to transport O2, Centre’s plan afoot

    Govt must not delay in bringing back Netaji’s ashes: Chandra Bose...

    Lock up men as they create trouble, let women walk free:...

    Border row: Assam dismantles huts on Mizoram’s request