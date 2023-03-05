The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday summoned the Swiss envoy and raised issue of “malicious” anti-India posters in front of UN building in Geneva, official sources said.

The Swiss Ambassador conveyed to the ministry that India’s concerns would be conveyed to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.

“The Secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss Ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva,” sources said, as per reports.

The envoy said the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way, does the government endorse the claims, nor do they reflect the position of the Swiss government.

