New Delhi, March 3 (IANSlife) Laderach was established in 1962 and is renowned for its dishes that combine traditional flavours with contemporary goals. Laderach are delicately crafted artisanal chocolates that are an amalgamation of the passion and craftsmanship of chocolatiers par finesse. They are a genuinely decadent experience in gourmet chocolates. Each chocolate is a paragon of flavour and is created solely in Switzerland to ensure the highest quality using only the freshest ingredients.

A report by the IMARC Group estimates that the Indian chocolate market will grow at a CAGR of 9.1 per cent from 2022 to 2027, from a value of US$ 2.2 billion in 2021 to US$ 3.8 billion by 2027.

Multi-business Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), announced the collaboration with the upscale Swiss chocolate company for the latter’s debut in India. This partnership, a strategic move to strengthen DS Group’s position in the confectionary market, will also signal its entry into the biggest chocolate market. The Group has expertise developing luxury retail brands, including Le Marche, L’Opera, Uncafe, and Les Petits.

Johannes Laderach, CEO, Laderach (Schweiz) AG, commented, “We are very pleased to finally be able to present our freshly made chocolate on the Indian market. With Laderach and the DS Group, two partners with high standards are now working towards a common goal.”

Speaking about the partnership, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group said, “We are delighted to partner with Laderach. Like DS Group, which is passionate about its heritage and understanding of Flavours and Consumer preference, Laderach is an authentic Swiss family heritage spanning decades in pursuit of their passion and commitment to luxury chocolate. With our collective commitment to quality and innovation, we are ready to delight Indian consumers with handcrafted mini masterpieces of Laderach chocolates artfully designed by Swiss chocolatiers.”

Laderach is available online for order at www.laderach.in. The brand will soon be opening exclusive boutiques across the country for its delectable range of chocolates.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230303-124003